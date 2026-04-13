Changing after-work culture: South Koreans turn away from heavy drinking

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South Korea’s after-work drinking culture is losing steam, as younger generations turn away from late-night company gatherings and heavy alcohol consumption.

For many office workers, “hoesik”, a company dinner often involving multiple rounds of drinking until the early morning, is becoming less common.

Hoesik culture shifts

“Hoesik used to last until 2 or 3am,” said Mr Hwang Sang-pyo, a 34-year-old office worker. “But now, if the clock hits midnight or even 11pm, people feel they should head home. Drinking until the morning is no longer usual.”

A 31-year-old marketer surnamed Kim echoed this sentiment, attributing the shift to habits formed during the pandemic.

“After Covid-19, the whole culture changed. When there were curfews, people got used to going home early,” she said.

For some young adults, heavy drinking has never been part of their social experience.

Ms Choi Seung-yeon, a 25-year-old, said she does not drink at all. “I spent my freshman year during Covid-19, so I never experienced drinking late with friends. When we gather, we usually go to cafes. Most of my friends don’t drink either,” she said.

Binge drinking falls

Recent statistics support these personal accounts.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the median monthly binge drinking rate across South Korea’s 17 provinces and major cities stood at 33.8 per cent in 2025. The rate had risen from 31.7 per cent in 2021 to 35.8 per cent in 2023, but has since declined for two consecutive years.

Binge drinking is defined as consuming seven or more drinks for men or five or more drinks for women on a single occasion at least once a month.

Regional variations were observed, with Ulsan recording the highest rate at 39.2 per cent, while Sejong posted the lowest at 28.2 per cent. The sharpest decline was seen in North Jeolla Province, where the rate fell from 34 per cent to 28.9 per cent.

The monthly drinking rate — the proportion of people who consumed alcohol at least once a month — also declined across all 17 regions over the past year.

Gen Z drinks less

The shift is particularly pronounced among people in their 20s.

Except for North Chungcheong Province and Jeju Island, monthly drinking rates among this age group declined nationwide. In Sejong, the rate fell sharply from 68.3 per cent to 50.5 per cent, a decrease of nearly 20 percentage points.

Further evidence comes from the KDCA’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which found that 56 per cent of individuals in their 20s either abstain from alcohol or drink less than once a month. This figure is higher than those for people in their 30s at 47.6 per cent, 40s at 44.4 per cent and 50s at 52.8 per cent.

Experts party attribute this trend to the pandemic.

“Many people in their 20s entered university during Covid-19 and missed traditional group drinking events such as freshman orientations and retreats,” said sociology professor Kim Sang-hag at Hanyang University. “As a result, they did not form the same drinking habits as previous generations.”

Rise of healthy pleasure

Experts also highlight shifting values, including the rise of lifestyle trends such as “healthy pleasure”.

Professor Lee Eun-hee, a consumer studies expert, said these movements reflect a fundamental change in how people approach drinking.

“Healthy pleasure refers to seeking enjoyment without compromising one’s health, while there is a growing interest in reducing or eliminating alcohol consumption,” she said.

“Rather than completely abstaining, many young people are choosing to regulate their drinking based on their physical condition and daily routines.”

According to Prof Lee, the transformation goes beyond changing preferences and signals a broader redefinition of how alcohol is viewed in society.

“In the past, the key question was ‘How much did you drink?’ Now it has shifted to ‘Why are you drinking?’” she said.

“People are prioritising their well-being and personal schedules over habitual or socially driven drinking.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK