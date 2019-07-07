Fresh protests against extradition Bill to be held in Hong Kong on Sunday

HONG KONG - Anti-extradition protesters are set to take to the streets on Sunday (July 7) afternoon in yet another demonstration against Hong Kong's controversial extradition Bill.

The march will begin at Salisbury Gardens in the city's Tsim Sha Tsui area at about 4pm, with protesters moving towards the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station , where high-speed trains from the mainland stop.

Unlike previous demonstrations, where the dissatisfaction had been aimed at the Hong Kong government, Sunday's march has set its sights on the mainland.

Demonstrators have said they want to show the mainland how dissatisfied they are with the Bill, and have chosen to end the march at the railway station, where mainland tourists board trains to return home.

In view of the march, some travel agencies will keep tour groups away from the Tsim Sha Tsui area on Sunday afternoon, local radio station RTHK reported, quoting the Tourism Association.

Although organisers have called for the protests to be "peaceful, rational and non-violent", there are concerns things could get ugly.

On July 1, young protesters stormed the city's Legislative Council (LegCo) complex, breaking display screens and spraying graffiti on the walls.

The city has seen demonstrations over the Bill since June 6, when the city's lawyers marched in a silent protest. Mass demonstrations began on June 9, when hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to express their unhappiness.

The Bill, mooted in February, was intended to allow Hong Kong to send suspects to jurisdictions it does not have such agreements with, including mainland China. But those opposing the Bill are concerned that the opaque Chinese legal system could mean people in Hong Kong could be targeted under the Bill without receiving a fair trial or human rights protection.

In a huge climbdown, the Hong Kong government on June 15 suspended the Bill, but protesters want it to be dumped entirely.

On Saturday (Jul 6), protesters had also scuffled with police at a park in Hong Kong's Tuen Mun area, near the border with mainland China, targetting so-called "dancing aunties", or "damas" from mainland, who blast music through loudspeakers in parks and dance provocatively to solicit cash donations.

Nearly 2,000 people had rallied at the park, and protesters said police used pepper spray briefly to control the crowd.

For Sunday's march, more than 1,000 police officers will be on standby, reported RTHK.

Meanwhile, all entrances to West Kowloon station will be closed on Sunday, except for one entrance, according to a statement by the MTR Corporation. It added that passengers will only be able to exit via another entrance.

In addition, only people with valid tickets and travel documents will be allowed to enter the station, according to the statement. Vehicular access to the station will also be banned for the entire Sunday.