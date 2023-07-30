Frenchman who does extreme sports falls to his death from high-rise building in Hong Kong

A 30-year-old French national with a history of climbing high-rise buildings across the world died on Thursday after falling from a high-rise residential building in Hong Kong.

Mr Remi Lucidi fell off one of the buildings in the Tregunter Tower complex, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Friday.

The police are investigating if Mr Lucidi had died while “practising extreme sports”, said the report.

An unnamed source who spoke to the Hong Kong-based newspaper said Mr Lucidi was last seen alive at 7.30pm on Thursday, when he was knocking on a penthouse window located on the 68th storey of the Tregunter Tower building.

A domestic helper in the penthouse called the police for help after seeing the man at the window.

The source said it was possible that Mr Lucidi had knocked on the window to ask for help, after being trapped outside the penthouse.

Hong Kong police found Mr Lucidi’s sports camera, which contained videos of extreme sports, and his French identity card at the scene of the incident, SCMP reported.

In 2016, Mr Lucidi began posting photos and videos on Instagram of him scaling high-rise buildings and structures in countries such as France, the United Arab Emirates, and Portugal.

His latest Instagram post, posted just six days ago, is a bird’s-eye view shot of Times Square in Hong Kong.