Freedom and dignity: Millennial Chinese leave China for Thailand

CHIANG MAI – Ms Connie Chen’s weekly private tennis training session, where she hits balls across a tree-lined court in Thailand’s mountainous north, is a luxury the Chinese national could barely afford when she lived in Shanghai.

China implemented some of the world’s toughest Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic, putting hundreds of millions of people under prolonged lockdowns.

In the aftermath, younger citizens – exhausted by gruelling and unrewarding jobs – are taking flight to escape abroad.

With a relatively easy process for one-year study visas, a slower pace of living and cheap living costs, Thailand’s second-largest city Chiang Mai has become a popular destination.

“During the pandemic, the desire for freedom became stronger,” Ms Chen, a 26-year-old former bank worker, told AFP.

In China’s financial capital Shanghai – hit by some of the strictest pandemic lockdowns – Ms Chen had a stable, well-paid job, but was unhappy with the career path that lay ahead of her.

After the pandemic, Ms Chen knew something had to change.

“Even if I kept doing this job for the rest of my life, it would just be like this,” she said.

“But life is so short that I want to try something different.”

Ms Chen is emblematic of many of her generation: Unlike their parents who benefited from China’s then-booming economy, younger Chinese are burdened by a weak economy.

Prospects for promotion are few and competition is ferocious, leading many to burn out.

Ms Chen researched foreign language programmes, choosing Thailand where she and her husband, Mr Gordon Lin, moved to in May under a one-year education visa.

And now they are determined to live abroad long-term.

“I feel there are a lot of opportunities outside and I feel hope,” she said.