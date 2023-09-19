Free mental health treatment for South Korean teachers amid suicide cases

SEOUL – Teachers in South Korea will be eligible for free counselling under a new 10 billion won (S$10.3 million) government plan launched in response to mounting concerns about their mental health.

Under the plan announced on Friday by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health and Welfare, teachers will be eligible for free psychological tests and have their mental health treatments fully covered by the government.

The ministries said they see an urgent need for counselling and support to prevent teachers from succumbing to depression.

The initiative will run for the second school semester, from September till February 2024, after which the ministries will jointly plan a fresh budget for the new school year. Teachers may choose to take the mental health tests online, or seek help at national or private medical centres nationwide.

Mobile counselling buses will also be rolled out to schools for teachers to enjoy easier access to specialists. On the cards are psychological testing tools that will allow teachers to take stock of their mental health every two years.

“Teachers are the most crucial agents in the field of education, and their mental well-being is essential for the safe functioning of educational activities in schools,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho said, adding that the joint task force will continue looking into efforts to help teachers.

Mr Lee’s ministry has come under fire after experts warned of a looming mental health crisis for Korean teachers, following a series of at least 15 teacher suicides so far in 2023.

The most high-profile suicide was that of a 23-year-old teacher who killed herself in the classroom of Seoi Elementary School in Gangnam on July 18.

The suicide sparked weekend rallies in Seoul by teachers and supporters from all over the country, in support of the greater protection of teachers’ rights. They also call for revisions to be made to Korea’s child welfare and abuse laws to put a stop to parents filing malicious and unfounded complaints against teachers.