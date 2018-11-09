Fragments of human teeth found in McMuffin at Japan outlet

KANAZAWA (THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Pieces of solid objects found in a McDonald's Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich in the fast-food giant's Kanazawa-Arimatsu outlet, turned out to be bits of human teeth, the local public health centre has announced.

The Kanazawa public health centre, which received an official report from the restaurant chain's head office in Tokyo, said there were three pieces of broken teeth, measuring from 4mm to 8mm long, found in a McMuffin served this August. The customer noticed them as he was about to eat the sandwich.

While McDonald's Company (Japan) investigated both the factory in Aichi Prefecture where the muffin was baked, and the company in the United States where the sausage was processed, they could not identify the reason for the pieces getting into the food.

The company spokesman for the Tokyo headquarters said that it will work hard to serve products that its customers can enjoy eating.