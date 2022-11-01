Foxconn slams ‘malicious’ video of Covid-19 staff deaths as outcry grows

BEIJING - Foxconn Technology Group has denied claims on social media of several deaths from a Covid-19 outbreak at its main iPhone plant in China, calling the widely circulated videos “maliciously edited”.

The video, posted by a well-known Chinese dissident on Twitter, described the deaths of eight Foxconn workers in a company-operated dormitory.

The clip had attracted more than 27,000 views as at Tuesday afternoon. Similar posts circulated on Chinese social media, including Douyin, the local equivalent of TikTok.

The iPhone-maker is grappling with mounting concern that a Covid-19 flare-up at its main Zhengzhou plant could hurt production, just as Apple Inc gears up for the holiday season.

Social media erupted at the weekend with visuals of workers fleeing the plant, some on foot, to return to home towns kilometres away – scenes that provoked a national outcry.