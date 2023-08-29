Foxconn founder Terry Gou muddies Taiwan election race with presidency bid

TAIPEI - Billionaire Foxconn founder Terry Gou’s decision to stand for Taiwan’s presidency has thrown a spanner in the works of a January election expected to return the ruling party for a third term at a time of soaring tensions with China.

His wildcard entry as an independent candidate has been criticised by the main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), which fears Mr Gou could split its vote, and is being closely watched by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in case he does, against expectations, unite its challengers.

Mr Gou, who stepped down as chairman of major Apple supplier Foxconn in 2019 but remains one of Taiwan’s most recognised figures internationally, has said he wants to “integrate” opposition forces to “take down” the DPP who he believes is risking war with China.

The election comes at a time when relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims the island as its own and has refused to rule out seizing it by force, have soured. Beijing has staged multiple military drills around the island in recent years, drawing condemnation from the United States and its allies.

The DPP and its candidate William Lai, which opinion polls show as ahead by a comfortable margin, have repeatedly clashed with Beijing, which paints them as secessionists.

Before he announced his bid to run on Monday, Mr Gou earlier in 2023 sought the candidacy for the opposition KMT, which advocates for friendlier relations with Beijing. He lost to New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih and in a Facebook post at the time, he said he would support Mr Hou.

The KMT has not disguised its anger over Mr Gou’s entry into the race for president, seeing his move as opening the way to a victory for Mr Lai by splitting the opposition vote.

“The DPP will be setting off the fireworks. I hear the restaurants are all booked out tonight. The DPP is celebrating,” KMT chairman Eric Chu told reporters late on Monday.

Mr Hou has languished in the polls, generally coming in third behind former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je from the small Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

‘Family matter’

The DPP said Mr Gou’s decision was a “family matter” for the KMT, and that it respects the right of citizens to run.

But the ruling party “must take the development very seriously”, a senior DPP official told Reuters on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Mr Gou’s bid could facilitate a possible partnership between the KMT and the TPP, the official added.

Most recent polls put the Mr Lai with around 35 per cent to 40 per cent of the vote, around 10 percentage points clear of his closest rival.

Mr Gou has for months said the best way to close that gap is to forge an opposition tie-up, pointing out that there are more voters who intend to vote against the DPP than for them.