Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

TAIPEI - Mr Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, said on Monday that he is entering the race to be Taiwan’s next president as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

He stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made a presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he failed to win the nomination for Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally favours close ties with China.

Earlier this year, he made a second bid to be the KMT’s candidate for the presidential election, but the party instead chose New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih.

Mr Gou has spent the past few weeks touring Taiwan and holding campaign-like rallies, fuelling speculation that he was planning to run as an independent.

“Under the rule of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the past seven years or so, internationally, they lead Taiwan towards the danger of war. Domestically, their policies are filled with mistakes,” he said, adding that “the era of entrepreneur’s rule” has begun.

“Give me four years and I promise that I will bring 50 years of peace to the Taiwan Strait and build the deepest foundation for the mutual trust across the strait,” he said in a plea to Taiwan voters.

“Taiwan must not become Ukraine, and I will not let Taiwan become the next Ukraine.”

Mr Gou must gather close to 300,000 voter signatures by Nov 2 to be qualified as an independent candidate, according elections regulations. The Central Election Commission will review the signatures and announce the results by Nov 14.

Taiwan’s Vice-President William Lai, the presidential candidate for the ruling DPP, is the favourite to win the election as he leads in polls.

Former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je from the small Taiwan People’s Party has generally been running second in polls, with Mr Hou a distant third.

Mr Gou’s main theme in his pseudo-campaign events has been that the only way to avoid war with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, is to get the DPP out of office.

China has a particular dislike of Mr Lai for comments he previously made about being a “worker” for Taiwan independence – a red line for Beijing.

The DPP champions Taiwan’s separate identity from China, but the government it leads has repeatedly offered talks with China that have been rebuffed.

The run-up to the election is taking place at a time of increased tensions between Taipei and Beijing, as China stages regular military exercises near the island to assert its sovereignty claims. REUTERS