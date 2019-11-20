Former British consulate worker says China police tortured him

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - A former worker with the British Consulate in Hong Kong said Chinese secret police tortured him for information about the leaders of the pro-democracy protest movement, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Mr Simon Cheng told the newspaper that he was beaten by the Chinese secret police, chained spread-eagled and deprived of food after he was detained in August.

Mr Cheng, who was working for the UK mission's business development team, said he was questioned about Britain's role in the protests.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the WSJ that he had summoned the Chinese ambassador to express outrage.

Mr Raab said he expects Chinese authorities to investigate and hold those responsible to account.

China's Foreign Ministry and the police in Shenzhen, where Mr Cheng was detained, didn't respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.