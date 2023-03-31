Former South Korea president’s grandson apologises to victims of Gwangju massacre

SEOUL - Mr Chun Woo-won, a grandson of the late former South Korean military dictator president Chun Doo-hwan, officially apologised to the bereaved families of victims of the May 18 Gwangju democratic uprising and to the citizens of Gwangju.

At around 10am on Friday, Mr Chun, the second son of the ex-dictator’s son Chun Jae-yong, along with organisations related to the victims, held a meeting with the bereaved families and victims at the reception hall on the first floor of the May 18th Memorial Cultural Center in Seo-gu, Gwangju.

The junior Chun met people, including a member of the student militia who was shot in front of Gwangju prison more than 30 years ago and suffered from trauma for a long time, as well as victims of assault and illegal detention.

The uprising began on May 18, 1980 as a response to a coup d’etat which solidified Mr Chun Doo-hwan’s military regime over South Korea.

The military arrested opposition leaders, closed all universities, banned political activities and censored the press.

It also violently suppressed the uprising by killing and torturing hundreds of people.

Former president Chun served from 1980 to 1988, and was an army general and military dictator who was sentenced to death for his role in the 1980 Gwangju massacre that killed hundreds.

He was later pardoned.

The junior Chun said his grandfather was “a criminal, a murderer” and a member of the family who “committed a very serious crime” during the uprising.

He thanked people who gave “such a precious opportunity to an ugly sinner like me”.

Expressing his sincere apology for coming so late, he said: “I know there are many victims. I am sorry to the extent that I recognise that my visit has hurt you, and thank you for giving me a precious opportunity.”

“Despite so much sacrifice and suffering from the Japanese colonial period to the military dictatorship, my grandfather, Chun Doo-hwan, failed to promote the development of democracy and instead allowed democracy to flow in reverse,” he said.

Mr Chun also visited the memorial and sublimation space located in the May 18th Memorial Cultural Centre, and headed to the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju to pay his respects to those who lost their lives during the uprising. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK