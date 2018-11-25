Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn denies allegations against him, says Japanese broadcaster NHK

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested last Monday (Nov 19) on suspicion of financial misdoing, has denied the allegations against him, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday.

Mr Ghosn, who has not spoken publicly, has told investigators that he had no intention of under-reporting his remuneration on financial documents and has denied allegations against him, NHK said, without giving sources or further details.

Mr Greg Kelly, a former Nissan executive arrested along with Mr Ghosn on Monday, was quoted by NHK on Saturday as defending Mr Ghosn’s compensation, saying it was discussed with other officials and paid out appropriately.

Mr Ghosn and Mr Kelly were ousted by the carmaker last Thursday and a source familiar with the matter said Nissan aims to nominate a new chairman within a month or two, hopefully before its next board meeting slated for around Dec 20.

Japanese prosecutors say Mr Ghosn and Mr Kelly conspired to understate Mr Ghosn’s remuneration by about half the 10 billion yen he earned at Nissan over five years from 2010. The company has also cited other, multiple infractions.