Former Korean Navy Seal admits violating passport law to fight as volunteer in Ukraine war

SEOUL - Rhee Keun, a South Korean YouTuber and former Korean Navy special forces officer who went to Ukraine a year ago to help defend the country against Russia’s invasion, on Monday admitted to charges of violating passport law.

Rhee was indicted in January on charges of travelling to the war-stricken country in defiance of a South Korea-mandated travel ban.

In March last year, Rhee entered the Ukraine to help its forces, which he publicised on social media.

He voluntarily turned himself in to police upon returning to South Korea in May last year, citing injuries.

South Korea has banned its nationals from travelling to all regions of Ukraine since February 2022 amid safety concerns.

Under the law, those who enter the country without approval can face up to a year in prison or a maximum fine of 10 million won (S$10,250).

Pleading guilty at the Seoul Central District Court, Rhee said, “I did not participate in the Russia-Ukraine war for Ukraine, but for the innocent people. I apologise for violating the passport law, but still think it was a good decision to participate in the war.”

Meanwhile, Rhee allegedly hit a YouTuber in the court hallway right after the hearing. The other YouTuber had followed Rhee around and repeatedly asked questions regarding another person to related to Rhee, according to local media reports. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK