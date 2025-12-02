Former Japan PM Abe’s shooter says he dreaded Unification Church gaining recognition

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

- The man standing trial for the 2022 assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said on Dec 2 he could not bear the thought of the Unification Church gaining public recognition through Mr Abe’s association with the group.

Tetsuya Yamagami told the Nara District Court during the 12th hearing that he believed Mr Abe was “at the centre of the Unification Church’s political involvement”, and that his “dislike and hostility” towards the former prime minister had grown stronger.

Mr Abe is known to have had ties with the religious organisation, including sending a video message to an event hosted by a group closely associated with the church, in which he expressed his respect for the church’s leader Han Hak-ja.

The shooting brought to light connections between lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the church, with some reportedly having received support from the church during election campaigns.

The 45-year-old defendant grew increasingly “vengeful” towards the church because his after joining it, his defence team argued in its opening statement on Oct 28. KYODO NEWS