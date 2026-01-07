Former governor in Japan sent 1,000 sexually harassing texts to staff: Investigative report

A former governor in Japan allegedly sent more than 1,000 inappropriate text messages to staff.

FUKUI, Japan – Mr Tatsuji Sugimoto, who stepped down in December as governor of Fukui Prefecture in central Japan over sexual harassment, had sent some 1,000 harassing texts to staff, an investigative report by lawyers said on Jan 7.

Among the messages were those in which Mr Sugimoto sought sexual relationships with multiple female staff and commented on their physical appearance. He also touched female staff members’ bodies several times, according to the report, which was based on a survey of around 6,000 employees.

“The feeling of victimisation was extremely severe,” the report said, describing his responsibility as “grave”. It said his actions could have violated the anti-stalking law or constituted the crime of non-consensual indecency.

Mr Kenji Kawai, one of three lawyers appointed by the Fukui prefectural government to investigate the case, told a press conference that Mr Sugimoto had carried out acts of harassment for around 20 years, even before he was first elected Fukui governor in 2019.

After joining one of the predecessors of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Mr Sugimoto intermittently took posts in Fukui, serving as head of the general affairs department at the Fukui prefectural government in 2004 and a vice-governor in 2013.

Mr Sugimoto, 63, sent sexual texts such as “I want to kiss you” and “I have an irresistible urge to hug you” to at least four female staff. He warned them not to reveal the texts to other people, telling them: “Keep it completely secret and take it to your grave.”

Mr Sugimoto sent the texts using the Line app and his private e-mail address, the report said.

The investigation also confirmed acts of harassment during social events. Mr Sugimoto put his hand inside a female staff member’s skirt and touched her buttocks, and also sat side by side on a two-seat sofa with a female staff member and touched her thigh, the report said.

Mr Sugimoto admitted that he had sent such texts in hearings, explaining that he had “affection” for the message recipients and that he “was drunk and became careless”, the team said.

But while apologising to the victims, he denied the claims of groping, saying he has “absolutely no recollection” of such incidents, the report said.

Following the disclosure of the report, Mr Sugimoto said in a statement: “I respect the findings and their evaluation,” adding he offers “deep apologies” to the victims. He said he will respond to the matter in writing but has no plans to hold a press conference, citing the need to protect the victims.

Mr Sugimoto, who had been serving his second term, resigned in December but did not reveal the content of the messages at the time, saying that an investigation was under way.

The issue came to light after one female victim notified an outside consultation office in April 2025. The lawyers launched their investigation in September, carrying out the survey on all the around 6,000 employees at the prefectural office.

The lawyers came into direct contact with 14 of the respondents and obtained cooperation, including submission of materials backing up their claims, from four people including the whistleblower. KYODO NEWS