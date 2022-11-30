China’s former president Jiang Zemin dies, aged 96

BEIJING- Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin died on Wednesday afternoon in Shanghai. He was 96.

Mr Jiang, who had been the party’s general secretary from 1989 to 2002 and head of state from 1992 to 2003, leaves behind a Communist Party firmly in the grip of party leader Xi Jinping.

China’s state news agency Xinhua reported Mr Jiang had died of “leukaemia and multiple organ failure”.

Mr Jiang had been rumoured to be in ill-health for some time, and was absent from the recent party congress in October at which many other party elders had attended.

He came to power in 1989, picked to lead the party and the country by paramount leader Deng Xiaoping following Zhao Ziyang’s ouster after the Tiananmen incident.

During his time in power, Mr Jiang continued Mr Deng’s policy of economic reforms and opening up, and had overseen China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation.

He also oversaw the peaceful handover of Hong Kong and Macau to China from Britain and Portugal.

At a time when critics of Mr Xi say he intends to rule for life, Mr Jiang will be remembered for handing over power peacefully to his successor Hu Jintao in 2002.

When Mr Jiang voluntarily retired from the party’s top post in 2002, it marked the first time that a ruler of a communist nation had left office without being deposed.

At the recent party congress, Mr Xi had received a landmark third term in power, surrounding himself with his proteges and allies. During his time in power, he had sidelined Mr Jiang’s Shanghai faction.

This is a developing story.