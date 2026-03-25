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Former Chinese aerospace executive handed suspended death sentence over corruption, insider trading

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ZHUHAI, CHINA - NOVEMBER 7, 2022 - (FILE) Tan Ruisong, then chairman and Party secretary of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), attends a media conference on the eve of the 2022 Zhuhai Air Show in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong province, Nov 7, 2022. On August 30, 2024, according to the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervisory Commission, Tan Ruisong, former secretary of the Party Group and chairman of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, is suspected of serious violations of discipline and law and is currently under disciplinary review and supervision investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervisory Commission. (Photo by CFOTO/Sipa USA)No Use China.

Tan Ruisong, the former aerospace defence executive, was found guilty on charges of embezzlement, bribery, insider trading and leaking insider information.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BEIJING – A Chinese court on March 25 sentenced Tan Ruisong, the former chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, to death with a two-year reprieve for corruption, part of a wider campaign against graft in China’s military-industrial complex.

The former aerospace defence executive was found guilty on charges of embezzlement, bribery, insider trading and leaking insider information, a court in the country’s north-eastern province of Liaoning said on March 25.

Tan took in over 700 million yuan (S$129.85 million) while holding various posts in the aerospace industry spanning three decades, the court’s first-instance judgment showed.

The statement said Tan pleaded “guilty and showed repentance”.

Tan was expelled from the ruling Communist Party for corruption in February 2025. He “lived off the military sector” and took a huge amount in bribes, China’s anti-graft watchdog said at the time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a years-long anti-corruption purge in the country’s military, in which the nation’s top generals, senior military officials, former defence ministers and industry elites have been ousted, probed and prosecuted.

In February, three Chinese lawmakers with ties to the defence sector were removed from their positions in the country’s Parliament. Tan’s successor at AVIC, Zhou Xinmin, was ousted along with nuclear-weapons researcher Liu Cangli and Luo Qi, chief engineer of state-owned nuclear-power giant China National Nuclear Corp.

AVIC produces most of China’s military aircraft and drones.

Tan embezzled public funds and “took advantage of his positions... helping others in matters including corporate mergers and acquisitions and project contracting”, according to the statement released by the court. He also repeatedly leaked insider information and “induced others to engage in securities trading related to inside information”, it said.

The court has decided to deprive Tan of political rights for life and to confiscate all of his personal property, the statement showed. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.