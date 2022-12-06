Former China president Hu Jintao appears in public for first time since mysterious exit

BEIJING – Former Chinese President Hu Jintao returned to the public eye for the first time since his mysterious exit from the closing ceremony of the Communist Party’s congress six weeks ago.

Mr Hu attended a tribute for Jiang Zemin at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing on Monday morning, accompanied by an attendant, according to China Central Television. The 79-year-old ex-president could be seen walking unsteadily while accompanied by an attendant at the event, which was held to remember Jiang before his body was taken to be cremated.

On Oct 22, Mr Hu was escorted away from his seat next to President Xi Jinping halfway through the closely choreographed closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade congress. He looked confused as he was led away by an attendant, sparking intense speculation over what happened to him.

The official Xinhua News Agency said in a tweet hours later that Mr Hu felt unwell and needed to rest, but that “Now, he is much better”.

Still, many wondered whether Mr Xi had used the moment to signal that there were no more obstacles to his authority in leading the world’s No. 2 economy. China president Xi secured a precedent-defying third term in power at the congress. He packed the party’s top decision-making bodies with allies.