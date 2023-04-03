Foreign tourists flock back to South Korea’s Myeong-dong shopping district

SEOUL – Foreign travellers are returning to South Korea’s Myeong-dong after over three years of economic decline due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the central Seoul shopping district seeing signs of recovery.

“Between last winter and now, I have been able to see a lot more foreigners in the Myeong-dong area, particularly on the main street. From morning until midnight, foreigners continue to flow into the area,” a 27-year-old part-time worker surnamed Kim told The Korea Herald in Myeong-dong, Seoul.

Behind the recently increased number of foreign travellers have been those from Japan and South-east Asian countries, according to merchants operating businesses in the area.

“It is almost as busy as before the pandemic,” said Mr Cho, a street vendor owner in the main commercial district of Myeong-dong. Mr Cho added, “I can see a greater number of travellers from Japan and South-east Asian countries.”

“It feels like the number of Japanese travellers coming to this information centre almost doubled since 2022,” said Mr Lee Ji-young, the head manager of the Myeong-dong Tourist Information Centre.

According to Korea Tourism Organisation data, the number of foreign travellers who visited South Korea in February this year reached 479,248, up from 99,999 in February 2022.

This past February, the number of Japanese travellers stood at 94,393 people, accounting for 19.7 per cent of the total and taking up the largest portion.

In the past, the number of Chinese travellers always topped those of other countries.

“The number of foreign tourists who visit Myeong-dong has jumped after the government lifted strict travel restrictions in 2022. More Japanese people seemed to have visited after that as well,” said a tour guide from the Seoul Tourism Association, who was answering questions asked by foreign tourists on the street.

In September 2022, the number of Japanese travellers remained at 27,560, accounting for 8.2 per cent of the total number of tourists who visited South Korea, 337,638.

But in the following month, after travel restrictions are lifted, the number of Japanese travelers jumped to 67,159, or 14.1 per cent of the 476,097 tourists who visited the country in October 2022.

Amid hopes that Myeong-dong’s commercial district will continue to recover, the vacancy rate for commercial buildings nearby the main district has been also decreasing recently.

According to Korea Real Estate Board data, the vacancy rate for small-sized commercial buildings in Myeong-dong, during the fourth quarter of 2022, came down to 21.5 per cent, from 42.1 per cent in the first quarter of the same year.

The vacancy rate once hit a record high of 50.3 per cent in 2021 when the country’s tourism industry was crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.