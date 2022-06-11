Foreign teachers in Hong Kong government schools ordered to swear allegiance

HONG KONG (AFP) - Foreign English-language teachers working in Hong Kong government schools will need to swear allegiance to the city, officials told AFP on Saturday (June 11), as fears grow about the territory's ability to retain educators in the face of increasing restrictions.

Hong Kong's Education Bureau said that native-speaking English teachers (NETs) and advisers working in government-run schools must sign a declaration by June 21 in order to continue working in the coming school year.

Since 2020, Hong Kong has applied oath-taking requirements to an increasing number of jobs, mainly those in the public sector, as a way to fulfil Chinese government demands of loyalty.

NETs must declare they will bear allegiance to Hong Kong and uphold the Basic Law - the city's constitutional text - as well as be responsible to the government.

"Neglect, refusal or failure" to sign the declaration will lead to contract termination, the authorities said.

The new declaration will "further safeguard and promote the core values that should be upheld by all government employees" and ensure effective governance, a government spokesman said.

NETs are normally hired on renewable two-year contracts, with monthly salaries that begin at around HK$32,000 (S$5,660) and can go as high as HK$74,000.

Hong Kong introduced the NET programme in 1997 to improve students' language skills, and has gradually made NETs a standard feature in primary and secondary schools.

Retention issues

In addition to market-beating salaries, NETs enjoy government allowances and other incentives to ensure retention, which has been a growing problem in recent years.

In April, the government reported that 13 per cent of NETs in secondary schools left in the 2020/21 school year, the highest figure in five years.

Officials, however, said retention and attrition rates of NETs have been "largely stable".