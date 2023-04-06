Iran, Saudi ministers meet in China to cement reconciliation

BEIJING - The foreign ministers of Middle East rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing on Thursday, Teheran said, paving the way for normalised ties under a surprise China-brokered deal.

Teheran and Riyadh announced an agreement last month to restore relations that had been severed seven years ago when protesters in Iran attacked Saudi diplomatic missions.

The shock rapprochement between mainly-Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, and Shi’ite-majority Iran, strongly at odds with Western governments over its nuclear activities, has the potential to reshape relations across a region characterised by turbulence for decades.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan “negotiated and exchanged opinions with the emphasis on the official resumption of bilateral relations and the executive steps towards the reopening of the embassies and consulates of the two countries”, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Saudi state TV Al Ekhbariya reported that the two ministers held a meeting in Beijing to “discuss implementing the agreement”, airing footage of the pair shaking hands in front of Saudi and Iranian flags, and then talking and smiling.

In a readout from state broadcaster CCTV, Beijing hailed “the first official meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in more than seven years” and Beijing’s “active mediation” in the diplomacy.

During phone conversations in March, the ministers had vowed to meet during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which ends later in April.

Saudi officials had said the ministerial meeting was the next step in restoring ties, and an Iranian statement last week spoke of “the constructive path of relations between the two countries.”

Under last month’s agreement, they are to reopen their embassies and missions within two months and implement security and economic cooperation deals signed more than 20 years ago.

Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran in January 2016, after protesters attacked its embassy in Teheran and consulate in the Iranian city of Mashhad over Riyadh’s execution of the Saudi opposition Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Talks between the foreign ministers are expected to be followed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Riyadh.

Mr Raisi accepted an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Iran’s First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber confirmed on Monday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia support rival sides in several conflict zones across the region, including in Yemen, where the Huthi rebels are backed by Teheran and Riyadh leads a military coalition supporting the government.

The two sides also vie for influence in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.