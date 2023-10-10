Foreign-language signs, menus in S. Korea spark concerns among locals

South Koreans have noticed a change in their country in recent years: More signboards and restaurant menus are being written in foreign languages.

This has left some of them frustrated, reported local media recently.

A 35-year-old officer worker in Seoul, known only as Kim, made a reservation last week at a Japanese restaurant, which had a Korean name online, The Korea Times reported.

But he could not find the restaurant when he arrived at the location, as the signboard was in Japanese.

“I had to call the restaurant after going around the block several times because I couldn’t find it on my own,” Mr Kim told the daily.

In a building in the Apgujeong ward of Gangnam district, most signs were written in English, noted the Korea JoongAng Daily.

A sign in the basement – that has a shopping area and is connected to the Apgujeong subway station – has the English word “Retail” and a symbol of a train.

The report said that seven out of eight cafes in the same alley as the building put up signs in English only.

The use of foreign languages on signboards presumably began in the hip areas of Seoul, such as Gangnam, where restaurants and cafes popular on social media are located, said the report.

“Indiscriminate English signs may have sprouted from a misleading perception that sees foreign languages as ‘more in style’ than Hangul,” Korean Language Society president Kwon Jae-il told the daily.

The Korea Times, citing a survey by a local civic group promoting Korean, said that in 2019, 23.5 per cent of store signs in Seoul’s 12 districts were in foreign languages. The report did not state what are the foreign languages.

Only 15.2 per cent of signs were written in Korean, and they had the store names in a foreign language as well.

In South Korea, a signboard that is not written in Hangul, or Korean alphabet, is considered illegal.

Under the law, advertisements, including signboards, that are in a foreign language must have the content written in Hangul as well, “unless there is a compelling reason not to do so”.

The law, however, does not apply to menus.