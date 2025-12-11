Forbes ranks Japan PM Takaichi 3rd on list of world’s most powerful women

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Forbes said women on the list, including Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, “represent a new chapter in global leadership".

- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was ranked the third most powerful woman in the world by Forbes magazine on Dec 10 as the US publication announced its list of the top 100 influential women for 2025.

Japan’s first female premier ranked behind Ms Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was placed fourth.

In announcing its 22nd annual ranking, Forbes said women on the list “represent a new chapter in global leadership, one defined by boundary-pushing innovation, geopolitical impact, culture-shifting influence and record-breaking financial performance”.

Ms Takaichi “became Japan’s first female prime minister in October , governing a US$4.2 trillion (S$5.42 trillion) economy at a moment when semiconductor security, defence realignment and demographic pressure converge”, Forbes said.

“All of these decisions will shape East Asian power dynamics and global manufacturing stability.”

On the profile page for Ms Takaichi, the magazine described her as a hardline conservative who has called former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher her political role model.

“Takaichi is stepping into the role as the world’s fourth-largest economy faces familiar challenges of inflation and wage stagnation,” it added.

The list is made up of women in various occupations in 25 countries, with 44 per cent of them in chief executive officer roles and half of those on the list based in North America.

The highest-ranked woman in the private sector, in sixth, was Ms Julie Sweet, chief executive of the global consulting firm Accenture.

Besides Ms Takaichi, who is the only Japan-based woman on the list, women in such countries and territories as China, Hong Kong and Singapore were chosen from Asia, including Ms Sandy Ran Xu of the Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com and Ms Tan Su Shan of the Singapore-based banking group DBS Bank. KYODO NEWS