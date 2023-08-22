For Fukushima supermarket owner, water release spells renewed battle for survival

SOMA, Japan - On a recent Wednesday morning, supermarket owner Takashi Nakajima expertly sliced into slabs of raw sea bream and horse mackerel, placing the thin wedges of the local Fukushima catch on a plate to be sold in the store he inherited from his father.

It has been a long battle to get radiation-wary customers back to seafood from waters near the Fukushima nuclear power plant that was wrecked in the 2011 tsunami, Mr Nakajima says.

Now, with the imminent release of treated water from the plant into the Pacific, he fears a return to square one.

“This can’t be happening,” the 67-year-old said in the backyard kitchen of his supermarket in Soma city, just 45km north of the stricken power plant.

“If diluted with a large volume of sea water, it would naturally be thinned out enough to be considered safe. The problem is, this water release will go on for at least 30 years.”

Japan said on Tuesday it would start discharging more than 1 million metric tonnes of the treated water on Aug 24.

The plan, which the UN nuclear regulatory body considers safe, has alarmed the local fishing industry as well as neighbouring countries, especially China.

The government says the water has been filtered to remove most radioactive elements except for tritium, levels of which would be well below internationally approved levels after dilution.

Mr Nakajima recalls the discouragement he felt in the months following the nuclear disaster, which spewed radiation into the atmosphere for hundreds of miles.

Customers shunned the produce that was the source of their own community’s livelihood, leaving him to wonder whether he should be selling it at all.

“I lost confidence right then,” he said.

New battle

Over the years, customers slowly returned as food safety tests came back negative for abnormal radiation levels. Encouragement also came from long-time customers like former fisherman Yasutaka Shishido, who had no qualms about buying local fish and vegetables.