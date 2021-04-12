Commentary

For decades, China looked up to the US - but the times, they are a changin'

Global Affairs Correspondent
Beijing considers its ties with Washington as the single most important bilateral relationship in the world.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - Beijing and Washington became Cold War rivals after Mao Zedong plunged China into the Korean War in 1950. He scoffed at the United States, calling it a "paper tiger".

Following relentless anti-US rhetoric by the Chinese government for about two decades, ordinary Chinese men and women were shocked and left scratching their heads when then US President Richard Nixon arrived in Beijing for a landmark visit in 1972. Detente began.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 