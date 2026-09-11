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For China, a mock AI attack on WeChat signals a dangerous new era

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Tencent is the owner of WeChat.

Tencent is the owner of WeChat.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Lily Kuo and Pei-Lin Wu

  • A California security team demonstrated that AI could breach millions of WeChat accounts in hours, highlighting a new, potent cyber threat to China's crucial digital infrastructure.
  • This AI hacking risk adds urgency to upcoming US-China talks, focusing on AI security amid deep mutual suspicion and fears of escalating cyber competition.
  • Chinese officials recognise AI's strategic importance but worry about its risks, pushing for stronger cybersecurity standards and international cooperation to manage AI safety challenges.

AI generated

WeChat, a messaging app, is practically part of the national infrastructure in China, woven into daily communications, government services and digital payments.

That is why a recent discovery by a small team of researchers in California – that a tool built with artificial intelligence could breach millions of accounts in just a few hours – has rattled experts and Chinese analysts.

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Artificial Intelligence

AI/artificial intelligence

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.