Football charm offensive: British PM Starmer seeks ties reset with Chinese President Xi
- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited China, gifting President Xi Jinping a football to improve ties and pursue pragmatic cooperation after years of caution.
- The UK aims to boost its economy through Chinese investment while China seeks to be seen as a reliable strategic partner for Europe.
- Despite visa-free travel for UK citizens and talks of partnership, Mr Starmer faces domestic pressure over security concerns and China's influence.
BEIJING/LONDON – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer kicked off a charm offensive towards China when he gifted a football to Chinese President Xi Jinping at their meeting in Beijing on Jan 29.
The football was used during an English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United on Jan 25.