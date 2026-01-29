Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Football charm offensive: British PM Starmer seeks ties reset with Chinese President Xi

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Jan 29.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, on Jan 29.

PHOTO: AFP

Lim Min Zhang

and

Jonathan Eyal

Google Preferred Source badge
  • British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited China, gifting President Xi Jinping a football to improve ties and pursue pragmatic cooperation after years of caution.
  • The UK aims to boost its economy through Chinese investment while China seeks to be seen as a reliable strategic partner for Europe.
  • Despite visa-free travel for UK citizens and talks of partnership, Mr Starmer faces domestic pressure over security concerns and China's influence.

AI generated

BEIJING/LONDON British Prime Minister Keir Starmer kicked off a charm offensive towards China when he gifted a football to Chinese President Xi Jinping at their meeting in Beijing on Jan 29.

The football was used during an English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United on Jan 25.

See more on

China

Britain

Xi Jinping

Keir Starmer

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.