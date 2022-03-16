Food safety scandal engulfs China's top meat processor

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's biggest pork processor has been embroiled in a food safety scandal after an undercover report revealed instances of workers wearing dirty uniforms and packaging meat that had dropped on the floor.

Henan Shuanghui Investment and Development apologised for the sanitary issues, saying that it will cooperate with the authorities in their investigation. It also pledged to clean and disinfect staff uniforms and conduct food safety training for employees, according to a statement late on Tuesday (March 15).

Jiangxi TV Station reported instances of unhygienic work practices at Shuanghui's Nanchang factory in Jiangxi province.

A journalist who went undercover said employees did not disinfect their hands before entering the factory. When a piece of meat fell on the ground, a worker picked it up and packaged it without cleaning it, according to the report.

China has a history of domestic food scandals, which has made consumers wary of food safety issues. The government has developed more stringent regulatory measures, but food safety incidents still occur.

Shuanghui said the people responsible have been suspended from work.

"The company sincerely apologises to consumers, investors and regulators for the problems," it said.

Shuanghui is a unit of Hong Kong-listed WH Group, which owns United States-based Smithfield Foods, the largest pork producer in the world.