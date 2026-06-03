Food Republic’s last Beijing outlet to close on June 15 after 26 years of operations

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There are 14 Food Republic outlets in Singapore, according to its website. Food Republic also operates in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Food Republic is expected to close its last outlet in Beijing at 8pm on June 15 , after 26 years of operations .

The foodcourt chain, which is owned by Singapore food and beverage firm BreadTalk, put up a notice at its entrance in Beijing’s Oriental Plaza announcing its closure, according to a report on May 23 by Chinese news outlet Jiemian News.

The notice said that consumers with membership cards or stored-value cards should process their refunds as soon as possible.

The Oriental Plaza outlet opened in 2000 , according to Jiemian News.

At its peak in 2016, Food Republic had more than 40 outlets in China, said Jiemian News. Apart from the capital, it also had outlets in Shanghai, Tianjin and Chongqing.

Hong Kong-based news outlet South China Morning Post reported that only four Food Republic outlets will remain in China after the Beijing closure on June 15. All four are in Shanghai.

There are 14 Food Republic outlets in Singapore, according to its website. Food Republic also operates in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Straits Times has contacted BreadTalk for more information.