Flying solo: The power of ‘First Lady diplomacy’

TOKYO – As top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G-7) advanced democracies were having their powwow in Japan this week, another aspect of big-power relations was taking place in the form of “spouse diplomacy”.
The “First Ladies” of the United States and Japan – Dr Jill Biden and Mrs Yuko Kishida – met at the White House with hardly any involvement of their husbands, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Mrs Kishida’s three-day visit to Washington on the invitation of Dr Biden was her first solo official trip. It was the first time the wife of a Japanese leader had travelled to the US without her husband.
A Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman told The Straits Times that her trip, which ended on Tuesday, underscores “the unprecedented closeness and solidarity between our two countries”.
“It was an excellent opportunity to deepen the personal relationship of trust between the two First Ladies, and to further promote effective and trusting relations between the two leaders.”
Such visits are so rare that the ministry said it “was not aware of all cases”, though it gave one example in November 2014, when Mrs Akie Abe, wife of then leader Shinzo Abe, went to Krakow on her own, invited by the Polish government.
Her main agenda was to visit a Japanese art and technology museum to mark its 20th anniversary. She also met the then Polish president and his wife, and visited welfare organisations.
Mrs Kishida’s visit, likewise, was full of cultural and artistic engagements. She briefly met Mr Biden at the White House, where she planted a cherry tree with Dr Biden as a symbol of their countries’ friendship.
She also attended a cherry blossom festival, went to an Asian art museum and met students who had spent time in Japan on a study-abroad programme.
But the trip also lays the groundwork for the Bidens’ trip to the Kishidas’ home town of Hiroshima in May for the G-7 summit. Their husbands have met multiple times, but this week’s meeting is said to be the First Ladies’ first encounter.
Dr Biden had skipped the Group of 20 summit in Bali in November 2022. And while Mr Kishida travelled to Washington for a summit with Mr Biden in January, Mrs Kishida did not accompany him, as Dr Biden was recovering from an operation to remove cancerous lesions from her skin.
Spouses flying solo on official business is incredibly rare, though seemingly common in the US.
In 2018, South Korea’s then First Lady Kim Jung-sook went to India by herself for a heritage event, in the first such visit in 16 years. Only since Russia’s invasion of her country has Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska been travelling extensively to appeal for help.
For the US, Dr Biden flew on her own to Europe – including Ukraine – in May 2022. In July 2021, before Mr Kishida took office, she was the US’ leading representative at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Her predecessor Melania Trump visited regions like Africa alone. And among former first lady Michelle Obama’s solo trips was a week-long visit to China in 2014, when she met Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan and interacted with students.
To be clear, so-called Spouses’ Programmes are customarily held as a side event during official visits and summit meetings, focusing on the softer aspects of diplomacy such as arts, culture, heritage and youth exchanges.
But the idea of spouses taking centre stage, experts said, may be a form of diplomacy that Japan can do well to engage in to grow its soft power and grassroots appeal.
Dr Satoru Nagao, a non-resident fellow at the Hudson Institute, told ST that the notion appears to be more accepted in the West where “the social status of women is generally higher”, noting how Mrs Kishida’s trip has been controversial back home.
Dr Stephen Nagy of the International Christian University in Tokyo likewise saw her visit as possibly having a positive impact on women empowerment in Japan. He told ST: “It may be part of Japan’s efforts to enhance the role of women in society, and to modernise the role of the First Lady.” On the diplomatic front, he said: “It’s always a good thing to build more layers of interactions. Japan can use this as a way to build dialogue and camaraderie.”
The power of such cultural exchanges in building relationships has often been underestimated, Japan Foundation executive vice-president Hiroko Tsuka told ST. The organisation holds programmes such as arts and cultural exchanges and Japanese language education.
While such efforts must be made over a long haul, Ms Tsuka said: “The idea of heart-to-heart, interpersonal connections may seem trivial amid big power politics in a turbulent world, but the fostering of understanding and trust will be the basis of stable ties.”