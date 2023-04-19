Flying solo: The power of ‘First Lady diplomacy’

TOKYO – As top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G-7) advanced democracies were having their powwow in Japan this week, another aspect of big-power relations was taking place in the form of “spouse diplomacy”.

The “First Ladies” of the United States and Japan – Dr Jill Biden and Mrs Yuko Kishida – met at the White House with hardly any involvement of their husbands, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Mrs Kishida’s three-day visit to Washington on the invitation of Dr Biden was her first solo official trip. It was the first time the wife of a Japanese leader had travelled to the US without her husband.

A Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman told The Straits Times that her trip, which ended on Tuesday, underscores “the unprecedented closeness and solidarity between our two countries”.

“It was an excellent opportunity to deepen the personal relationship of trust between the two First Ladies, and to further promote effective and trusting relations between the two leaders.”

Such visits are so rare that the ministry said it “was not aware of all cases”, though it gave one example in November 2014, when Mrs Akie Abe, wife of then leader Shinzo Abe, went to Krakow on her own, invited by the Polish government.

Her main agenda was to visit a Japanese art and technology museum to mark its 20th anniversary. She also met the then Polish president and his wife, and visited welfare organisations.

Mrs Kishida’s visit, likewise, was full of cultural and artistic engagements. She briefly met Mr Biden at the White House, where she planted a cherry tree with Dr Biden as a symbol of their countries’ friendship.

She also attended a cherry blossom festival, went to an Asian art museum and met students who had spent time in Japan on a study-abroad programme.

But the trip also lays the groundwork for the Bidens’ trip to the Kishidas’ home town of Hiroshima in May for the G-7 summit. Their husbands have met multiple times, but this week’s meeting is said to be the First Ladies’ first encounter.

Dr Biden had skipped the Group of 20 summit in Bali in November 2022. And while Mr Kishida travelled to Washington for a summit with Mr Biden in January, Mrs Kishida did not accompany him, as Dr Biden was recovering from an operation to remove cancerous lesions from her skin.

Spouses flying solo on official business is incredibly rare, though seemingly common in the US.