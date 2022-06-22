Mass evacuations in China's south

Record rainfall in China's southern provinces has forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes, even as the north experiences abnormally high temperatures, illustrating the dual impact of climate change in the world's second-biggest economy.

The downpours, including in Wuyuan, in Jiangxi province, have dangerously swelled waterways in the low-lying Pearl River basin in recent days.

Much of China's manufacturing is concentrated in the Pearl River Delta, and the heavy rainfall is threatening manufacturing, shipping and logistics operations when supply chains are already stressed due to China's Covid-19 controls.

