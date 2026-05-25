Flooding kills at least nine in China’s Chongqing, state media says

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Rescue workers conduct a search-and-rescue operation in Anxi village following flash floods and landslides in Yongchuan district, Chongqing, China, on May 25.

BEIJING - The death toll from flooding in south-western China’s Chongqing has risen to nine and 11 people are missing following torrential rain in the municipality, state broadcaster CCTV reported on May 25 .

A number of neighbourhoods and villages in the district of Yongchuan were severely hit by sudden, extreme rainfall overnight on M ay 23 , state media reported earlier. Three deaths were confirmed on May 24 .

The rainfall caused flash floods and landslides in the area and more than 2,000 residents have been relocated, the state-run Xinhua news agency said.

Dozens of people were killed earlier last week when a belt of intense rainfall swept across large areas of central and south-western China. REUTERS