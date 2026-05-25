Flooding kills at least nine in China’s Chongqing, state media says
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BEIJING - The death toll from flooding in south-western China’s Chongqing has risen to nine and 11 people are missing following torrential rain in the municipality, state broadcaster CCTV reported on May 25.
A number of neighbourhoods and villages in the district of Yongchuan were severely hit by sudden, extreme rainfall overnight on May 23, state media reported earlier. Three deaths were confirmed on May 24.
The rainfall caused flash floods and landslides in the area and more than 2,000 residents have been relocated, the state-run Xinhua news agency said.
Dozens of people were killed earlier last week when a belt of intense rainfall swept across large areas of central and south-western China. REUTERS