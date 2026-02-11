Flight crews criticised for long-term, unattended use of Starbucks seats in Seoul

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The owner of a Starbucks Reserve near Gwanghwamun Square said flight attendants visiting an embassy nearby repeatedly left their bags at the cafe.

SEOUL – A photo showing dozens of unattended bags occupying cafe seats has sparked controversy online in South Korea, after a cafe owner said flight attendants repeatedly left their luggage there for more than two hours, preventing other customers from using the space.

According to local media on Feb 11 , the cafe was a Starbucks Reserve near Gwanghwamun Square, adjacent to the US Embassy in central Seoul.

The owner said the incidents occurred in the mornings, when flight attendants visiting the embassy for visa interviews left their bags at the cafe.

The flight attendants were reportedly from Asiana Airlines, a subsidiary of Korean Air.

The owner claimed that about 30 people would arrive together, order only five to 10 beverages, and return more than two hours later after finishing their interviews, while their luggage continued to occupy seats.

The owner said this had happened at least five times, including on Feb 9 .

The situation stems from the embassy’s policy banning visitors from bringing in luggage for security reasons, as well as airline regulations requiring attendants to carry standardised uniforms and belongings even outside of the workplace.

Airlines have typically arranged for buses to store luggage during embassy visits, but the carrier involved reportedly suspended the service recently.

The airline later apologised for the situation and vowed to strengthen staff training, local media reported.

Starbucks Korea, which has maintained relatively lenient seat-use policies compared with other South Korean cafes, has frequently faced criticism over customers occupying seats for extended periods, including cases of setting up desktop computers or temporary cubicles.

“Customers are informed that leaving seats unattended for long periods carries risks of theft or loss, and we ask them to take their belongings with them when they leave,” a Starbucks Korea official said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK