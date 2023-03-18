Letter From Seoul

Flaunting branded goods in South Korea: Adults, children are all into it

Chang May Choon
South Korea Correspondent
In South Korea, image is everything and showing off wealth – or at to least be seen as rich – is a virtue, not a vice. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SEOUL – If you’ve got it, flaunt it. Or fake it till you make it.

These seem to be the golden rules in South Korea, where image is everything and showing off wealth – or to at least be seen as rich – is a virtue, not a vice.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top