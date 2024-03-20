Five missing after South Korean tanker capsizes in rough seas off Japan

TOKYO - Five people were unaccounted for on March 20 after a South Korea-flagged chemicals tanker with 11 people on board capsized in rough seas off Japan, the coast guard said.

Six members of the crew – which included two South Koreans, eight Indonesians and one Chinese – have been rescued so far, and the coast guard is “still searching for the remaining five,” a spokesman told AFP.

The tanker was “carrying acrylic acid, but there is no information yet on whether that has leaked into the ocean”, he added, without wishing to be named.

He said he was not aware of the conditions of those rescued, who were rushed to hospital.

Footage from Japanese broadcaster NHK showed the overturned red hull of the ship and a life raft, as a coast guard ship pounded through heavy waves and a helicopter flew overhead.

The crew notified the coast guard early on March 20 that the vessel was tilting and requested help near the island of Mutsure, off Japan’s south-western coast, NHK said.

The Japan Coast Guard received a rescue call soon after 7am local time (6am Singapore time) saying that the ship was “tilting, please help us”, the spokesman said.

NHK named the vessel as the Keoyoung Sun, which specialist website vesselfinder.com said is a chemical and oil products tanker built in 1996, measuring 69m in length.

The ship’s operator declined to comment. AFP