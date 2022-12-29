Five dead, 37 injured in South Korea road tunnel fire

SEOUL - Five people have been killed and dozens injured after a bus and truck crash caused a huge fire at an expressway tunnel on the outskirts of Seoul, the local fire department said.

Images of the scene in local media showed huge flames and plumes of smoke rising from the tunnel, as hundreds of firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.

The fire started when a bus collided with a truck at around 1:50 pm local time in the expressway tunnel in Gwacheon, an official at the Gwacheon fire department said.

The raised tunnel, which is designed to protect surrounding buildings from the noise of the road, was quickly engulfed in flames, images in local media showed.

Firefighters have brought the blaze under control, the official said.

“We are doing a search inside the tunnel in case of additional casualties,” the official added.

After initially saying that six people had been killed, authorities have revised down the death toll to five, with 37 people injured.

Some of the injured have suffered from burns, the official said.

“Three have suffered burns on facial areas while the rest are being treated for smoke inhalation,” he said.

The heavy traffic made it difficult for vehicles to escape the affected area as the fire spread, a witness told television broadcaster YTN. Altogether 44 vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min called for “maximum resources deployed” to save lives, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

“I urge the authorities to put out the best efforts to save the lives of those who have not escaped,” he said.