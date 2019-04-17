Five dead after South Korean man sets fire to apartment, stabs fleeing residents

SEOUL (DPA) - A South Korean man set his apartment on fire before stabbing fleeing residents with a knife, killing five people and injuring 13 others, local media reported Wednesday (April 17).

The 42-year-old set fire to his apartment in the south-eastern city of Jinju before attacking residents as they attempted to flee the building, news agency Yonhap reported, citing local police.

Five people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed in the building's stairwell, Yonhap added.

The man, who was arrested at the scene after a brief confrontation with police, reportedly said he "committed the crimes out of grievances about his overdue wages." The fire was extinguished 20 minutes later.