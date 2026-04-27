Fishermen in northern Japan impacted by forest fires; sea urchin season delayed

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Many in the community are assisting firefighting efforts as volunteer firefighters.

OTSUCHI, Japan – The prolonged forest fires in the northern Japanese town of Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, are starting to impact its fishing industry, a key pillar of the regional economy.

The sea urchin season, which was originally scheduled to begin on April 27 , has been postponed.

Many people engaged in the business are currently taking refuge at evacuation shelters, with others assisting firefighting efforts as volunteer firefighters. The first fire was reported on April 22.

With no clear timeline for the resumption of fishing, people in the industry are growing increasingly frustrated.

“While containing the fires takes priority, I can’t help but wonder when I can start fishing,” said Mr Shigeki Fujiwara, a 67-year-old fisherman from the town’s Kirikiri district.

The town’s sea urchin season normally starts in late April and runs through around August, and it is a big source of revenue for the fishermen.

During the season, Mr Fujiwara and his wife normally ship 3kg to 4kg of sea urchins for sale daily. Mr Fujiwara’s sea urchins have earned a good reputation for their rich taste.

As the price of sea urchins has been increasing in recent years, the postponement of the catching season would certainly be a blow to him.

“I can’t help that the catching season is delayed, but the more it is delayed, the more my revenue will be affected,” the fisherman said.

One of the forest fires almost reached his home, and Mr Fujiwara moved nets and cages used to catch sea urchins to a relative’s house on April 24. He also had his family take refuge at his wife’s parent’s home to wait for the fires to be brought under control.

“I’m uneasy, as the direction the fire spreads depends on the direction of the wind. I hope the wind just stops blowing,” Mr Fujiwara said. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK