Fish filmed off Japan at over 8km underwater, deepest observation ever recorded

Swimming at a depth of 8,336m, a juvenile snailfish has been filmed off the south of Japan at the Izu-Ogasawara Trench.

This new record for the deepest fish ever filmed was set by scientists from the University of Western Australia (UWA) and Japan, according to a statement by UWA.

The fish is from an unknown snailfish species of the genus Pseudoliparis. A specimen was not caught to fully identify its species type, according to BBC News.

A few days later, the team managed to collect two fish from another species in traps from 8,022m deep. These two specimens are snailfish Pseudoliparis belyaevi, and the capture set the record for the first fish ever to be collected from depths greater than 8,000m, said UWA.

“The Japanese trenches were incredible places to explore; they are so rich in life, even all the way at the bottom,” said lead scientist Alan Jamieson.

Prof Jamieson, the founder of the Minderoo-UWA Deep-Sea Research Centre and chief scientist of the expedition, worked with a team from the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology to deploy baited cameras in the deepest parts of the trenches.

In September 2022, research ship DSSV Pressure Drop embarked on a two-month expedition to the deep trenches around Japan in the north Pacific Ocean.

The deepest fish was recorded by a camera system attached to a frame released from the ship. Bait was placed on the frame to attract marine life.

“We have spent over 15 years researching these deep snailfish; there is so much more to them than simply the depth, but the maximum depth they can survive is truly astonishing,” Prof Jamieson said.

“In other trenches such as the Mariana Trench, we were finding them at increasingly deeper depths just creeping over that 8,000m mark in fewer and fewer numbers, but around Japan they are really quite abundant,” he added.