First snow falls in Sapporo on Nov 20, the latest date ever recorded in history

The capital city of the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido saw its first snowfall of the season on Nov 20, the latest date ever recorded in history.
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow, in Sapporo.

The capital city of the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido saw its first snowfall of the season early on Tuesday (Nov 20), which matches the latest date ever recorded in history.

Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun, quoting the Sapporo District Meteorological Observatory, reported on Tuesday that the date was 23 days later than the first snowfall in an average year. It was also 28 days later than last year's.

The last time snow first fell on Nov 20, marking the start of the season, was in 1890, the report said.

It added that on Tuesday, snow blanketed the city from around 12.50am.

Many Japanese social media users took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the snowfall.

One of the videos shows the football players from Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo training in the field in the snowfall, while another video shows a dog owner walking his pet amid a flurry of snowflakes.

