First person charged under HK security law found guilty

HONG KONG • The first person to be charged under Hong Kong's national security law was yesterday found guilty of terrorism and inciting secession in a landmark case that carries long-term implications for how the legislation will reshape the common law traditions of the financial hub.

Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot policemen while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times", which prosecutors said was a secessionist act.

The widely anticipated ruling, much of which has hinged on the interpretation of the slogan, imposes new limits on free speech in the former British colony, activists say.

Human rights groups have also criticised the decision to deny Tong bail and a jury trial, which have been key features of Hong Kong's rule of law.

Tong's trial was presided over by judges Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan, picked by city leader Carrie Lam to hear national security cases.

Judge Toh read out a summary of the ruling in court, saying "such display of the words was capable of inciting others to commit secession". She added that Tong was aware of the slogan's secessionist meaning, and that he intended to communicate this meaning to others. His actions caused "grave harm to society", she said.

In a detailed judgment published on the judiciary's website, the judges also said Tong's motorcycle was potentially a lethal weapon.

"The defendant's failure to stop at all the police checklines, eventually crashing into the police, was a deliberate challenge mounted against the police, a symbol of Hong Kong's law and order," the judges said.

An alternative charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm was not considered. The High Court will hear mitigation arguments tomorrow and sentencing will be announced at a later date.

Tong had pleaded not guilty to all charges, which stemmed from events on July 1 last year, a day after the national security law was enacted.

Tong's lawyer Clive Grossman told Reuters that no decision had been made on an appeal.

Tong's trial focused mostly on the meaning of the slogan - Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times - which was ubiquitous during mass protests in 2019.

Tong's trial focused mostly on the meaning of the slogan, which was ubiquitous during Hong Kong's mass protests in 2019.

Two expert witnesses called by the defence to analyse the slogan's meaning, drawing upon sources including an examination of some 25 million online posts, found "no substantial link" between the slogan and Hong Kong independence.

The judges rejected the defence argument.

"Even if we were wrong in finding that the defendant understood the slogan to mean Hong Kong independence and adopted that meaning when displaying the flag... we are of the view that the slogan still advocated a political agenda," they said in the judgment.

REUTERS