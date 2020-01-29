First local case in Japan with no recent travel to China

A Japanese man was yesterday confirmed to have caught the Wuhan coronavirus, in the first domestic case that is not related to any recent travel to China.

His was among three new cases that were confirmed by the Health Ministry last night. The other two are visiting Wuhan tourists in their 40s, with a man isolated in Aichi prefecture and a woman quarantined in Hokkaido.

Japan's total tally of those infected stands at seven.

The Japanese victim is in his 60s and lives in Nara prefecture, which borders Kyoto and Osaka. He is in a stable condition, the Health Ministry said.

The man is a bus driver who had driven two groups of tourists from Wuhan this month.

A Health Ministry official said his illness is probably the first known human-to-human transmission in Japan of the virus, known as the 2019-nCOV.

The man did not wear a mask when he drove the first busload of 31 tourists from Osaka to Tokyo between Jan 8 and 11, but he did on a subsequent trip from Tokyo to Osaka from Jan 12 to 16, with 29 tourists.

The two groups of tourists have returned to China. None had any visible symptoms of pneumonia when they were in Japan.

He first developed symptoms of the common cold on Jan 14. A visit to a doctor three days later found no abnormalities and he was sent home with medicine for his cold.

Between Jan 18 and 22, he drove a third group of Chinese tourists, from Dalian city. He felt his condition worsen on Jan 22. He was hospitalised last Saturday, and the infection was confirmed yesterday.

In a move that took effect on Monday, Beijing banned group tours overseas to control the spread of the virus, which originated in Wuhan, a city of 11 million. More than 4,500 people have been infected worldwide, with 106 dead.

Dr Koki Kaku, an infectious disease expert from the National Defence Medical College, told public broadcaster NHK that the first likely case of human-to-human transmission of the Wuhan virus in Japan suggests a risk of the virus spreading domestically.

Nara prefecture officials said it was highly likely the man had been infected on the bus, having "spent a long time in the same space with a virus carrier".

They said they were closely monitoring the health of all those who have come into contact with the driver, and that none has shown any signs of flu symptoms so far.

Meanwhile, Japan's first charter flight to evacuate its stranded citizens from Wuhan departed from Tokyo's Haneda International Airport just after 8.30pm local time last night.

The All Nippon Airways flight will deliver masks and protective suits, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said, before it returns with 200 Japanese nationals. It is expected to land at around 7.30am local time today.

Multiple flights will have to be made, with a second trip potentially taking place tonight.

Mr Motegi said yesterday that about 650 people wished to be repatriated, revising upward the figure of 560 that he provided on Monday. These flights mark the first time Japan is evacuating its nationals from a foreign country due to a disease outbreak.

Each flight will be staffed with a doctor, two nurses and a quarantine officer.

He warned that people should not let their guard down, and practise proper hygiene.