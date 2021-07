TOKYO - One person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the athletes' village for the Tokyo Olympics, raising doubts for a "safe and secure" Games pitched as a symbol of global unity and the proverbial hopeful light at the end of the tunnel of the pandemic.

Officials confirmed on Saturday (July 17) that a visitor from abroad involved in organising the Games tested positive during a routine test on Friday. The person's nationality was not revealed due to privacy concerns.