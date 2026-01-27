First accessible pub in China fosters community of people with disabilities and the able-bodied

Pub HandyCup’s name is a play on words from “handicap”, embodying the vision of breaking down barriers with drinks.

SHANGHAI – Mr Fu Ming, a 38-year-old business owner with a physical disability who is dedicated to promoting accessibility, recently celebrated his birthday with a heartwarming crowd of friends at Pub HandyCup in Shanghai.

Owned by Mr Xia Yujie, it is the first accessible pub in China, embodying the vision of breaking down barriers with drinks and creating an open, inclusive space for all. Its name is a play on the word “handicap”.

When Mr Fu was less than a year old, he fell and suffered a brain injury, which led to limitations on the left side of his body. Using a wheelchair, this regular pub customer, better known as Xiao Mi, is able to freely navigate in and out of the pub thanks to its thoughtful accessible design.

The pub incorporates a ramp and a wide, foldable side door with handrails at the entrance, which wheelchair users can open and close with one hand.

Inside the pub, seats and tables are on both sides, leaving enough space in the middle for wheelchairs to pass through and turn around. The height of tables is adjustable, and the two bar counters are also designed at different heights to allow wheelchair users to socialise comfortably.

There also features for the visually and hearing-impaired, including a Braille map outlining the entire space near the entrance and Braille labels in many of the pub’s corners.

All table corners are rounded to prevent injuries, a sign language board hangs on the wall for people to use to communicate with the hearing impaired, and hearing aid batteries are available for free.

These details may seem unusual or subtle to the able-bodied, but it is these practical, common little courtesies that quietly yet concretely and naturally demonstrate accessibility.

“To me, accessibility is about people crossing physical boundaries for a shared vision or goal, understanding different needs, and making each one able to live their life in similar convenience,” said Mr Fu.

“This pub is open, inclusive, and co-created by us all – not only by us with disabilities, but also by the able-bodied from diverse groups, backgrounds and countries.”

Breaking boundaries

Mr Fu’s words echo those of the pub’s owner, Mr Xia.

The idea of creating an accessible space had long lingered in Mr Xia’s mind. The 35-year-old lawyer lost the function of his left hand due to a medical accident while in middle school, which changed his life and gave him life experiences from a vastly different perspective.

Later, he studied at the China University of Political Science and Law, and continued his education with a scholarship in the United States.

During his studies in the US, he met classmates with a variety of disabilities and observed the still-unmet demand for accessible facilities and spaces.

When he returned to China and became a lawyer, Mr Xia further noticed that although many airports and museums are equipped with accessible facilities, a relaxing, accessible space was still missing in the consumer market.

Living in both disabled and able-bodied worlds, Mr Xia values the “diversity” of individuals and sees himself as a bridge between them, as he understands and recognises the under-voiced needs of both.

In May 2024, after a long preparation and an extensive search for a suitable location, Mr Xia decided on Xinhua Road in Shanghai’s Changning district.

Mr Xia notes that what people with disabilities need is no different from anyone else’s needs : to enjoy a drink or coffee in a relaxing, welcoming social space without worrying about barriers. What the pub offers is not merely accessibility, but more extensively, inclusivity for all.

“We don’t differentiate between customer groups, nor do we position ourselves as catering specifically to people with disabilities,” said Mr Xia.

“Coming here to have a relaxing drink should be ‘common’ in daily life. That’s what accessibility is all about. We support their needs, but we do not make it something ‘special’.”

Mr Xia adds that he has also gained a lot from the space. As a lawyer, he has to follow the rules and be rigorous and cautious. But running a pub business requires intense curiosity, imagination and creativity, which, to some extent, frees him.

At the pub, he meets and engages with different people every day. He finds everyone interesting, easy and fun, able to be themselves, and helps blur the ever-present boundaries between people.

“My biggest takeaway from the pub is that it significantly reshapes my outlook on life. It liberates my curiosity and nature, and helps me fulfil a deeper sense of identity. There are no differences with others here,” said Mr Xia with a smile.

A sense of belonging

Mr Xia is not the only one breaking boundaries. His efforts bridge groups with various disabilities, helping more people find comfort and gain new inspirations.

One of the pub’s dozens of regular customers is 30-year-old visually impaired Gong Jinghua, better known as Mao Mao. He attended the pub’s opening and many of his ideas on its accessibility design, especially the Braille signs, were adopted.

Like Mr Fu, Mr Gong has also explored beyond his boundaries, mostly on his own, before coming to Pub HandyCup.

Despite the countless difficulties visually impaired people face when they leave a familiar place, Mr Gong bravely relocated to Shanghai from his hometown in Shanxi province in 2022. He experienced many anxious days in the unfamiliar city until he found a sense of belonging at the pub.

Mr Gong’s passion and potential were recognised when he helped with the pub’s Braille design.

He was invited to be the pub’s resident event planner, offering diverse activities to promote accessibility and inclusion, including Braille workshops, crossover collaborations, blindfolded pint-pulling games, wheelchair block tours, and Braille riddles.

Such activities have helped turn abstract barriers into tangible experiences, bringing people from diverse groups and worlds together in subtle, clever ways. During this process, Mr Gong is also building his self-esteem, making more friends, and expanding his limits.

“I particularly enjoy visiting exhibitions and art galleries, but I need someone to describe them to me. We have many artist friends. When I go to their shows, they explain their works to me,” said Mr Gong excitedly.

Mr Fu sees Mr Gong as a representative of those breaking boundaries at the pub, citing three examples in particular: Mr Gong became an event planner instead of a masseur; he started working with people with other disabilities rather than confining himself to the blind community; and he joined discussions on broader topics in the wider world of disabilities.

Even though he cannot see, Mr Gong told China Daily: “Pub HandyCup is ‘colourful’. It is diverse, equal and inclusive.”

Keep moving forward

Mr Xia shares that the pub’s disabled customers are diverse in many ways. Still, the majority are able-bodied, including musicians, artists, singers, nearby residents and other business owners in the community. Open-minded young people are the main force.

Mr Wang Yongjun, a 42-year-old director and producer, learnt about this pet-friendly pub on online platforms. He is discussing with Mr Xia the idea of making a public service documentary, which Mr Wang expects to complete in 2027 .

“I see social responsibility, hope and warmth at this pub. When we are continuously moving forward, we must think of and care more about those with disabilities. With the greatest love and compassion, we can show care for these individuals without distinction,” said Mr Wang.

Ms Han You, 31, came across the pub while walking her dog. She feels attached to the pub’s community after accidentally breaking her leg while skiing in France in December .

When she had to use a wheelchair for three months, she gained a deeper understanding of what makes this pub and the community special.

“When I am in the wheelchair, I clearly notice the gaze of others. But that doesn’t happen here. No one treats you differently, as we are all ‘normal’. The pub is a true community – warm, caring, alive, and emotionally connected,” said Ms Han.

The groups connected by the pub are still growing, exceeding Mr Xia’s expectations. In addition to dozens of regular customers, the pub has also attracted about 1,000 members in its online groups.

The Xinhua Road community also engages with the pub for advice, making joint efforts to optimise accessible facilities and experiences in the area.

Shanghai was among the first cities in China to pioneer barrier-free environments. As early as the 1980s, the city began integrating accessible facilities into key roadways and newly constructed large-scale buildings.

The city government rolled out the nation’s first management regulations on accessible facility construction in 2003, with subsequent efforts over the next two decades to ensure their implementation, optimisation and legislation.

More public cultural spaces across the city are also ramping up efforts to promote accessibility. In 2022, a small bookshop on Nanchang Road opened, featuring Braille books and an environment designed for the visually impaired, the first of its kind in the city.

Accessible reading rooms with comprehensive facilities and services are available in public libraries, including Shanghai Library, Shanghai Children’s Library and smaller ones across the city.

Moreover, venues such as Jaguar Shanghai Symphony Hall , the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre, Shanghai Museum East, as well as some theatres and cinemas across the city, offer accessible services and special activities for groups with disabilities to enjoy entertainment.

“Accessibility is infrastructure for diverse groups to see each other, to connect and socialise. Some people may say our pub is niche, but I would say we are much more general and inclusive,” said Mr Xia.

Notably, the pub also has many overseas visitors from Australia, the United Kingdom, France and Canada. Some of them even invited Mr Xia’s team to open branches in their countries – something Mr Xia is looking into.

“Life is essentially diverse. We’ve grown accustomed to separation and various constraints, but once they are broken down, by simply seeing and walking into other people’s normal lives, changes will happen naturally,” said Mr Xia. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK