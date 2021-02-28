Fireworks galore as Taiwanese celebrate scaled-down festival

YANSHUI (Taiwan) • Firecrackers lit up the sky as the Taiwanese celebrated a cacophonous traditional festival in the island's south, pared down this year due to Covid-19.

It was still given the go-ahead because of the country's low number of coronavirus infections.

The Beehive Fireworks Festival in Yanshui, which was held on Friday, is renowned for its noisy and fiery atmosphere.

Participants wear motorcycle helmets and thick coats to avoid being injured as the streets are bombarded with fireworks and firecrackers.

Held to coincide with the Lantern Festival, which marks the final day of Chinese New Year celebrations, the event had been in doubt due to government worries over Covid-19, though Taiwan has fewer than 30 active cases.

But the Tainan government gave it the green light, albeit with fewer revellers permitted.

Mr Weng Tsai-chin, chairman of the Yanshui Wu Temple, said that in previous years, up to 200,000 came to the festival, with the number dramatically smaller this year.

The festival gets its name from the thousands of rockets which are set off from decks along the street at the same time, creating a huge roar that is supposed to sound like bees droning.

The festival originated in the late 19th century during a cholera epidemic, when fireworks were set off to drive away the disease, with residents appealing to the god of war to help them.

An 18-year-old resident, known only as Ah Hsien, said many gave their support for the festival to continue this year, adding: "We cannot stop holding the festival."

REUTERS