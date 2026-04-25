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Firefighters struggle to contain blazes in northern Japan, over 3,000 evacuated

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A wildfire burns near the Kirikiri district of Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, on April 24, 2026, as wildfires continue, following their outbreak at two locations in northeastern Japan two days ago, in this photo taken by Kyodo.

A wildfire burns near the Kirikiri district of Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, on April 24.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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TOKYO – Two forest fires in northern Japan’s Iwate Prefecture burned into a fourth day on April 25 as ground and aerial firefighting efforts expanded to more than 1,000 personnel.

The blazes are pushing closer to the residential areas of the town of Otsuchi, where about a third of the town’s residents were ordered to evacuate.

One fire broke out on the afternoon of April 22 in a mountainous area of Iwate Prefecture, followed by another two hours later about 10km away and near Otsuchi’s residential area.

Flames are threatening homes in multiple districts, with 1,225 firefighters, including teams dispatched from outside the prefecture, battling the blazes from ground and air.

Helicopters from several prefectures and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces are conducting aerial water drops.

The wildfires have scorched more than 730ha and forced evacuation orders covering 1,541 households and 3,233 people as of the morning of April 25.

Eight buildings, including one residence, have burned. No casualties have been reported.

No rain is forecast over the coming week, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Together, the fires have burned up the third-largest area of any wildfire in Japan, behind an Ofunato fire that consumed about 3,370ha in 2025 and the Kushiro fire in 1992 that consumed 1,030ha, according to media reports. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.