Fire near Osaka’s popular tourist attraction Tsutenkaku Tower
OSAKA – A passerby made an emergency call, reporting that smoke was rising at a building in Naniwa Ward, Osaka, around 10.35am (9.35am Singapore time) on Jan 9.
The Osaka Municipal Fire Department is conducting firefighting operations.
The scene is near Tsutenkaku Tower, a popular tourist attraction, and a shopping street that is about 200m south of Ebisucho Station.
This is a developing story. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK