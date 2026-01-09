Straitstimes.com header logo

Fire near Osaka’s popular tourist attraction Tsutenkaku Tower

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Osaka Municipal Fire Department is conducting firefighting operations.

The Osaka Municipal Fire Department is conducting firefighting operations.

PHOTO: THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Follow topic:

OSAKA – A passerby made an emergency call, reporting that smoke was rising at a building in Naniwa Ward, Osaka, around 10.35am (9.35am Singapore time) on Jan 9.

The Osaka Municipal Fire Department is conducting firefighting operations.

The scene is near Tsutenkaku Tower, a popular tourist attraction, and a shopping street that is about 200m south of Ebisucho Station.

This is a developing story. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Residents urged to evacuate in central Japan as wildfire continues
Bus bound for Hokkaido’s New Chitose Airport catches fire
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.