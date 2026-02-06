Straitstimes.com header logo

Fire near Hong Kong wholesale food market extinguished

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Google Preferred Source badge

HONG KONG – A fire engulfing eight vehicles outside a Hong Kong wholesale food market was put out on Feb 6, according to the fire services department, after plumes of black smoke could be seen rising above the western part of the city’s Kowloon peninsula.

A Reuters witness later saw two burnt lorries and one van in a parking lot outside the wholesale market, with the fire having been extinguished by several fire trucks.

A police spokesman told Reuters that a total of eight trucks had caught fire outside a fish wholesale market. Two people were taken to hospital, including one man who is in a coma, he added.

The Hong Kong government has come under scrutiny since a

deadly blaze killed 168 people

in November 2025 at the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Hong Kong’s northern Tai Po district, with substandard building mesh and other construction materials blamed for the tragedy.

An independent committee is now looking into the fire, the city’s worst in decades, including systemic flaws that may have led to safety lapses that caused the blaze, with an open hearing to commence in March. REUTERS

More on this topic
Hong Kong raids offices in bid-rigging probe after deadly Wang Fuk fire
Hong Kong vows judge-led independent committee into deadly blaze
See more on

Hong Kong

Fires

Wet markets

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.