Fire at South Korea animal shelter leaves 180 dogs, 80 cats dead

ANSEONG, SOUTH KOREA (BERNAMA) - Around 260 animals died on Friday (Dec 7) in a fire at an animal shelter in Anseong, south of Seoul, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported fire department officials as saying.

The fire at the shelter for abandoned animals started at 2.10am and burned for roughly three hours, firefighters said.

Around 180 dogs and 80 cats perished in the blaze. The only reported injury to a person was to a 33-year-old firefighter who sustained a bite to his right foot from an abandoned dog.

Firefighters estimate that the fire caused 26 million won (S$31,867.62) in damage to the facility.

Half of the 380 square metre facility was affected by the fire, firefighters said.

Police and firefighters, who suspect that the blaze was caused by an electrical wire short circuit, are investigating to determine the exact cause.

The facility accommodated around 400 dogs and 100 cats.