Fire at Korean car parts factory kills 10, injures 59, 4 still missing

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Heavy smoke rising following a fire at a car parts plant in Daejeon on March 20.

SEOUL - A fire broke out around lunch time at a car parts factory in the South Korean city of Daejeon on March 20, leaving 10 people dead, 25 seriously injured and 34 with minor injuries, the country’s safety ministry said on March 21.

Four other workers were still missing, and the government has activated a centralised disaster management system after President Lee Jae Myung ordered all available resources to be used to deal with the fire and save lives.

One of the dead was found on the second floor of the factory and nine others on the third floor, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing authorities.

In a statement on March 21, the safety ministry said the fire had been contained since 11:48pm local time (10:48pm Singapore time) on March 20.

Fire officials said the car parts supplier that owned the factory was Anjun Industrial, which makes engine valves and is a supplier for Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp, among others, according to its website.

Officials at Anjun were not immediately available for comment. REUTERS.